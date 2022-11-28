Toronto police to provide update on murders of Erin Gilmour, Susan Tice 40 years after their deaths

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday about the murders of two women, Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice, nearly 40 years after their deaths.

Gilmour was found dead at her Hazelton Avenue apartment in Yorkville on Dec. 20, 1983. The 22-year-old aspiring fashion designer had been sexually assaulted and stabbed. She was found that night by her boyfriend.

DNA evidence later linked Gilmour’s killing to another fatal stabbing, that of Tice. The 45-year-old woman had been murdered four months earlier at a home on Grace Street, near Harbord Street, in the Bickford Park area.

Rewards for information about the cases have been offered over the years, but the search for the women’s killer has remained elusive.

However police said last year that they were narrowing in on a suspect using genealogy and family tree websites.

Det. Sgt. Stephen Smith, who heads the Toronto Police’s Cold Case and Missing Persons division, says he and his team identified one family unit of interest, which encompasses all male relatives, including first cousins, brothers, fathers and sons.

"We're not talking 3,000, 5,000 people, but we're talking a family unit where there's a number of people still involved," Smith said, adding that he and his team are anxious to see more DNA testing processed before narrowing down their search even further.

'It's someone from a small town in Canada'

Remaining tight-lipped about specifics, Smith said the suspect is a man from a "small town in Canada" and that he was in Toronto at the time of the murders.

He revealed that the killer is part of a "very large" family unit.

A number of those family members were also living in or visiting Toronto at the time of the murders.

"We do believe that at least a number of members of the family are still alive and living in small towns throughout Canada," Smith said.

The news conference is set to get underway at Toronto police headquarters at 10 AM.

With files from CTV Toronto's Phil Tsekouras