    Man, 60, seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Markham

    York Regional Police
    A 60-year-old man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Thursday night.

    York Regional Police say the collision occurred on the southbound lanes of Markham Road, south of 14th Avenue.

    The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he is in stable condition.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

