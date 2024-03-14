Man, 60, seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Markham
A 60-year-old man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Thursday night.
York Regional Police say the collision occurred on the southbound lanes of Markham Road, south of 14th Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he is in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
Passengers stranded on Whistler gondola
A gondola at Whistler-Blackcomb came to a sudden stop Thursday afternoon, literally leaving everyone aboard hanging.
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
'There are better ways': Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev. Sinner goes to 16-0 to reach Indian Wells semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz survived a swarm of bees that caused a nearly two-hour delay and went on to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday night.
Lakeshore Hospital nurse suspended for 5 months after patient's death
A nurse has been suspended for five months from the Lakeshore General Hospital after a patient died while desperately calling for help from staff and his family.
'Caricatures of a hateful nature' sent in a letter to Montreal Islamic centre: police investigating
The Montreal police (SPVM) hate crimes unit is investigating after a letter containing 'caricatures of a hateful nature' was sent to the Islamic Centre of Quebec in the St-Laurent borough.
Jake DeBrusk scores OT winner, Bruins edge Canadiens 2-1
Jake DeBrusk scored the overtime winner as the Boston Bruins defeated the archrival Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Thursday night.
Universal childcare not so universal according to Ontario government
The national daycare program was promised by the Liberal government to provide affordable childcare for all families, but the Ontario government says it was never set up that way.
City of Ottawa claims credit record will be corrected if old fines are paid
The City of Ottawa says the debt collection agency it contracted to recover tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debt has confirmed that if residents who recently took a hit to their credit scores pay up, their credit report will be corrected.
Ottawa mass killing suspect makes brief court appearance
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children, at a Barrhaven home last week, made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.
City of Greater Sudbury worker killed in Highway 144 crash
The dump truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Wednesday worked for the City of Greater Sudbury, the union says.
One dead, one in custody after River Valley shooting, OPP says
A high police presence continues in the West Nipissing community of River Valley, located about 32 kilometres north of Markstay-Warren, following a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Three killed in head-on crash near Wingham
First responders were called to serious crash Thursday night just east of Wingham.
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
London poised to combat 'renovictions' that target low-income tenants
A licensing by-law recently approved in a nearby municipality might hold the key to ending so-called ‘renovictions’ here in London, Ont.
Lanes reopen following collision at Highbury and Hamilton
Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road Thursday evening.
One person in custody following heavy police presence in Exeter
Residents in Exeter saw an increased police presence as OPP officers dealt with an ‘active police investigation.’
'No twisting and squeezing': An early start to tick season in late winter
Tick season in southwestern Ontario has started earlier than usual thanks to an unusually mild winter, according to naturalists and local health officials.
PM Trudeau visits Windsor touting anti-scab legislation, recent auto investments
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Windsor Thursday to meet with local unionized workers, leaders, and seniors, and tout the Liberal’s federal anti-scab legislation, among other hot-button local issues.
Haitian-Windsorite details country’s heartbreaking tumble into turmoil
When Betty Sylvain was a teenager, she fled Haiti amid the unrest of the 80s and 90s. Now she watches from her home in Windsor as chaos once again befalls her home country.
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
Premier Doug Ford to stop in Barrie, Ont., to make housing announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will stop in Barrie on Friday morning to make an announcement.
Scholarship program to fill gap in skilled trades pays for student's tuition, living and tools
Ten game-changing scholarships totalling at $325,000 will help Georgian College students pursue careers in the skilled trades.
Proposed bills aim to crack down on sex offenders and false intimate images in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is proposing tougher anti-crime measures in two bills now before the legislature.
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
Suspect who tried to flee police in lake arrested: N.S. RCMP
A 39-year-old man is all wet after he allegedly tried to flee Nova Scotia RCMP by swimming in Lake William.
N.S. risks losing dozens of physicians over a potential new policy
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia are drafting the Professional Standard Regarding Conscientious Objection, which includes a policy that would force doctors to provide an ‘effective referral’ for surgical or medical treatments that go against their values or beliefs.
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
City of Edmonton, union avoid strike with tentative deal that now includes library workers
A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.
Stakeholders puzzled over Alberta plan for provincial police force
Several stakeholders affected by the Alberta government's announcement Wednesday that it's forging ahead with plans to create a provincial police force say the move comes as a concerning surprise.
'His legacy is going to live on': Ben Stelter Foundation helps bring advanced cancer treatment to Canada with new Edmonton facility
Edmonton is set to become the first Canadian city to offer an advanced form of cancer radiation treatment.
Police ask residents to shelter in place after shots fired in Penbrooke Meadows
Shots were fired at police officers during an investigation in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Thursday afternoon, prompting a shelter in place order for nearby residents.
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
Hanifin returns to Saddledome as a member of defending Stanley Cup champions
With hope for a post-season berth fading faster than a snowbank melting in a southern Alberta Chinook, the Calgary Flames welcomed back Noah Hanifin Thursday night.
Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools
A class action lawsuit is seeking justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
Nurse practitioners seen as 'short-term solution' to Sask. family doctor shortage
As about 200,000 people in Saskatchewan are without a family doctor, nurse practitioners (NPs) could be the short-term solution.
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
Federal government pitches $6M for Sask. rare earth processing facility
The federal government is making another major investment in the rare earth processing industry in Saskatchewan.
Passengers stranded on Whistler gondola
A gondola at Whistler-Blackcomb came to a sudden stop Thursday afternoon, literally leaving everyone aboard hanging.
Here's how many times Vancouver's mayor has been absent from a vote at council
Vancouver's mayor has been absent for nearly a third of votes at public council meetings since taking office, data shows.
B.C. piloted a $25M support hub for special needs children in a remote community. Parents say they're worse off than before.
When the B.C. government announced a new centralized service hub to provide an array of therapies for children with special needs in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Hannah Davis couldn’t help but feel skeptical.
B.C. law will allow province to sue social media companies, other 'wrongdoers' for health costs
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
B.C. boy, 9, has memorized pi to 2,030 digits
Nine-year-old Lucas Mason Yao loves the Vancouver Canucks, his pet bunny Chomp and pi, the mathematical constant that's celebrated every March 14 around the world.
Small crocodilian named Javier finds new home in B.C. after being seized by authorities
A small reptile from the alligator family – now named Javier – was recently seized as part of a wildlife trafficking investigation and has found a new home in B.C.