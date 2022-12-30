Man, 55, killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401

A fatal collision in Pickering, Ont. Friday morning has left a man dead and sent two other drivers to hospital.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the collision was caused by a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction westbound at Brock Road.

The driver of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction was taken to a local hospital, along with the driver of an additional vehicle.

The driver of a third vehicle, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 401 westbound lanes near Brock Road are closed for investigation, police say. The lanes are expected to open by 1 p.m. Friday.