

The Canadian Press





ORILLIA, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Orillia, Ont. on Monday afternoon.

OPP say just after noon, they received calls about a motorcycle that crashed into a curb.

They say the 45-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say they are not identifying the man until next of kin is notified.

Police are also asking witnesses to come forward who might have information on the circumstances of the crash.