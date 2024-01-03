TORONTO
Toronto

    Man, 42, allegedly locked woman in washroom of Toronto restaurant and sexually assaulted her

    A 42-year-old man allegedly locked a woman in a downtown restaurant washroom before sexually assaulting her and taking some of her belongings, Toronto police said.

    The incident happened on the afternoon of Dec. 30 in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

    Police said a woman was in a washroom stall when a man allegedly slid along the floor from an adjacent cubicle and prevented her from leaving.

    He then allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police said the woman tried to use her phone to call for help, but the device was snatched from her.

    After demanding cash, the man allegedly “obtained property” from the woman.

    Shortly, staff were alerted and came to the woman’s rescue, kicking down the washroom door, police said.

    The man fled; however, police were able to take him into custody following a brief foot chase.

    On Wednesday, police announced that the suspect, Eric Oliha of no fixed address, had been charged with two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of robbery, two counts of breach of probation, one count of assault, sexual assault, and obtaining service by false pretense – under $5,000.

    The charges he faces are also in relation to a Dec. 11 incident at a store near Bloor Street West and Clinton Street, east of Christie Street.

    Oliha attended a business at closing time and asked for “services,” police said. He allegedly tried to lure a woman into a washroom several times under false pretenses.

    When she attempted to leave the store, she was assaulted, police said. The suspect then locked the door and turned off the lights.

    “The victim screamed and was able to escape before witnesses assisted,” police said.

    Investigators have released a photo of Oliha as they are concerned there could be more victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

