Man, 40, seriously injured after being struck by police cruiser in Hamilton school parking lot

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation after an officer struck a 40-year-old man with a police cruiser in a Hamilton elementary school parking lot overnight.

The collision took place just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Central Elementary School on Hunter Street West.

Investigators said that officers with the Hamilton Police Service entered the parking lot in a cruiser and struck the man. He has been hospitalized with a serious injury, they said.

As a result, the SIU, which probes police interactions resulting in serious injury, sexual assault or death, has invoked its mandate and is investigating the incident. Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, the agency said.

No further details were provided.