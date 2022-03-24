Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
A 25-year-old man has been found dead after a car went into Lake Ontario in Mississauga early Thursday morning.
Peel police received a call at around 3 a.m. about a vehicle in the water near Lakefront Promenade and Lakeshore Road East.
Two occupants were in the vehicle at the time, police said.
One occupant managed to escape following the incident and was assessed in hospital, but the whereabouts of the second occupant was unknown, police said.
Due to poor visibility under the water, police said crews were unable to determine if there was anyone inside the sedan and a tow company was called in to remove the vehicle from the water.
Shortly before 1 p.m., police said members of their dive team were able to successfully remove the vehicle from the water and that a 25-year-old man was located deceased inside of it.
It is unclear how the car ended up in the water but Const. Akil Mooken said it went into the lake via a boat launch in the area.
The vehicle was fully submerged when police arrived and the diver on scene said he could only see about six inches in front of him while underneath the water.
Mooken said the incident is being treated as suspicious at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-3311, ext. 1233
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Canada sanctions 160 more Russians over Ukraine war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sanctioning 160 more Russian officials in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
How Ukraine and Russia use the information space to shape public opinion
A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides continue to wage active information campaigns online, providing daily updates on their respective military accomplishments and even enemy casualties.
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Singh says budget will be first test of new Liberal-NDP pact
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the upcoming federal budget will be the first test of the Liberal government's commitment to collaborate with the New Democrats.
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
Ukraine accused Moscow on Thursday of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia, where some may be used as 'hostages' to pressure Kyiv to give up.
Montreal
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
Quebec reports increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers
Quebec reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 28 on Thursday, the day after public health professionals said to expect a rise in patients in the coming weeks.
-
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
London
-
$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate
A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.
-
'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire
A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.
Kitchener
-
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is being accused of adding to misinformation around a consumption and treatment services site.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic closing at end of March
Another one of Waterloo Region's major COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closing its doors as demand goes down.
-
Ontario reports total of 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 patients in intensive care.
Northern Ontario
-
Province to spend $6.3M on projects in Cochrane
Seven development projects in the Town of Cochrane are to receive funding from the provincial Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.
-
Vehicle matching description in Huntsville missing man case located
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing its search for a missing person Thursday with the help of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.
-
British skating announcer fired for nasty remark about Meghan Duhamel
The International Skating Union has apologized and replaced its world championship commentators for vulgar comments aimed at Lively native and Olympic champion Meagan Duhamel.
Ottawa
-
Police identified 'Freedom Convoy' as national security threat one week before Emergencies Act
Police identified the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa as a national security threat a week before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, the OPP commissioner said Thursday.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Windsor
-
130-year-old Lakeshore barn goes up in flames
Lakeshore firefighters responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Wednesday night.
-
Windsor police lay charges in child pornography investigation
Windsor police have charged a 49-year-old man following a months-long investigation into the suspected possession of child pornography.
-
Man in his 80s dies, 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases,one additional death and 34 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Vehicle matching description in Huntsville missing man case located
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing its search for a missing person Thursday with the help of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.
-
Ontario grocer Farm Boy set to open in Barrie
Ontario grocer Farm Boy is opening its door in Barrie on March 31, the 44th location in the province.
-
Fire at Alliston business under investigation
Provincial police investigated a fire that broke out at an Alliston business Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
-
A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A weather system is expected to bring a mix of ice and snow to the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
Calgary
-
Man killed after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Calgary sailor saved by Russian and Ukrainian oil workers after his boat sinks
A Calgary sailor was rescued by a team of Russian and Ukrainian oil workers after his boat capsized in international waters this week.
-
ASIRT investigating after detainee suffers seizure while in Calgary police custody
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a Calgary officer's use of force after a detainee suffered an apparent seizure while in cells at the arrest processing section and was hospitalized over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Manitoba; hospital and ICU cases drop
Manitoba health officials reported five new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the total to 1,739.
-
Second meteor spotted in southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday
A second meteor was spotted over the southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexual assault of colleague
A former Vancouver police officer has been sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a colleague.
-
André Rieu's Vancouver concert postponed after 20+ tour members catch COVID-19
Fans of Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu have been told Saturday’s sold-out concert at Pacific Coliseum has been postponed due to COVID-19.
-
Long-haul COVID-19: Some still experiencing symptoms more than 18 months later, B.C. doctor says
It's two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and infection rates are falling in B.C., but some people who tested positive for the disease early on are still dealing with long-term symptoms.
Edmonton
-
City closes nearly all public washrooms in transit stations to reduce drug poisoning risk
The majority of Edmonton's 30 public washrooms at transit stations have been closed in recent weeks.
-
UCP leadership to be decided by mail-in ballot, Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.