

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man is fighting to survive in hospital after he was shot several times in Etobicoke’s The Kingsway area early on Friday morning.

Police from 22 Division say they were called to Bloor Street West and Grenview Boulevard South at 12:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived, police said.

He was rushed to the trauma centre at St. Michael’s Hospital and remains in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Officers said the suspect in the incident is a white male, standing six-feet-tall with a skinny build.

He is between 20 and 25 years-old and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect was last seen running towards a nearby subway station via Grenview Boulevard South.

Police tell CP24 a 9mm handgun was used in the offence, but has not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2200.