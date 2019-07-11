

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region say that a 19-year-old man was stabbed while playing catch with his friends in the parking lot of a school in Brampton Thursday night.

Police were called to the parking lot of a Catholic elementary school at Van Kirk Drive and Bramtrail Gate shortly before 9 p.m.

“The victim and some friends were playing catch in a parking lot here when the suspect rode up to them on a bicycle. Some words were exchanged and for reasons still unknown to us, the suspect stabbed our victims and then fled the area on that bicycle,” Cst. Akhil Mooken told CP24 at the scene.

Paramedics transported the teen to a trauma centre in Toronto in serious, but stable condition.

Meanwhile forensic officers scoured the area for evidence.

The motive for the stabbing is not yet clear.

“At this time the information that we have is that the victim and the suspect are not known to each other,” Mooken said. “We’re still trying to determine exactly the extent and the nature of that conversation to determine exactly what happened and why it ended up the way it did tonight.”

No weapon has been recovered so far.

The suspect is described only as a white male, wearing all black.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.