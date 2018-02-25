Man, 19, dead after crash near Bradford
One person has died following a crash on Highway 400 near Bradford.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 8:47AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 9:14AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say one man is dead following a collision on Highway 400 near Bradford.
The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near County Road 88.
Police say the victim, identified as a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead following the crash.
The northbound lanes of the highway are closed in the area and the closure is expected to continue until around noon.
Southbound lanes of Highway 400 are open.
Fatal collision: #Hwy400 NB closed between #Hwy88 and 89 - Single vehicle involved, 19 year old man dead. #OPP investigating, no foul play is suspected. NB lanes to remain closed until approximately 12 noon. SB lanes open— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 25, 2018