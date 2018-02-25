

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police say one man is dead following a collision on Highway 400 near Bradford.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near County Road 88.

Police say the victim, identified as a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead following the crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway are closed in the area and the closure is expected to continue until around noon.

Southbound lanes of Highway 400 are open.