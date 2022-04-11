Man, 19, charged after attempted abduction of two random children at Niagara Falls cheerleading convention
A Niagara Falls man has been charged following the attempted abduction of two children at the Canadian Cheer All-Star National Championships over the weekend, police say.
According to a release issued by Niagara Regional Police Service on Monday, officers were called to Niagara Falls Convention Centre, located on Stanley Avenue following reports an individual had attempted to abduct a child.
Investigators allege a male food service worker, employed by a third-party vendor, completed his shift at approximately 11 p.m. on April 9, after which he entered the public area of the convention.
Police say a coach intervened after observing the man approach a nine-year-old girl and attempt to remove her from the building.
The man allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl a short time later and again attempted to remove her from the building. According to police, the man fled the scene after coaches approached him.
Neither child was injured, say police, and both children were not known to the man.
As a result of NRPS’ investigation, 19-year-old Rodney Ababio of Niagara Falls was arrested on April 10 at 2:30pm after returning to the convention centre for his shift.
He was charged with two counts of abduction of a person under the age of 14-years-old.
Ababio was held in custody and appeared in a St. Catharines courtroom on April 11.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.
