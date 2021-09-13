TORONTO -- A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.

Police were called to Humber Boulevard and Hilldale Road, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, for reports of gunshots Monday afternoon.

A young male victim was then found suffering from a gunshot wound, Toronto police said.

The victim is believed to be in his teens to early 20s and was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Few other details were immediately available.

Police are investigating.