Male victim seriously injured in west-end shooting
Published Monday, September 13, 2021 4:37PM EDT
TORONTO -- A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.
Police were called to Humber Boulevard and Hilldale Road, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, for reports of gunshots Monday afternoon.
A young male victim was then found suffering from a gunshot wound, Toronto police said.
The victim is believed to be in his teens to early 20s and was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Few other details were immediately available.
Police are investigating.