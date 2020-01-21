Male victim seriously injured after shooting in Mississauga
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 1:31PM EST
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
TORONTO -- A male has been transported to a trauma centre after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road South around 1 p.m.
Paramedics said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with serious injuries. Police say he had sustained at least one gunshot wound.
He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators say there is a high police presence in the area.
This is a developing news story. More to come.