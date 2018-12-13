

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A male victim is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Police said they were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard at 8:29 p.m. for a report of a male who was shot.

They arrived to find the victim conscious and breathing. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers including a canine unit searched the area for two male suspects.

The first suspect was described as a black male wearing a dark hooded top and a winter coat. The second suspect was described as a brown male also wearing a dark hooded top and winter coat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 53 Division.