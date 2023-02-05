Male suspect sought after TTC worker assaulted in Forest Hill

Police have released images of male suspect who allegedly assaulted a TTC employee in Forest Hill.

The incident happened on Saturday at 2 a.m. at Eglinton West Station, near Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

According to police, a male attended the TTC Eglinton West station bus terminal.

A TTC employee notified this individual that the buses were no longer running.

Investigators said the suspect began arguing with the TTC employee before exiting the station.

The public transit worker then walked over to lock the door to the station at which time the suspect forced his way back in and assaulted them, police said.

The suspect is described as five-foot-11 and about 37 years old with a medium to heavy build and a dark moustache and eye glasses.

An image of a man wanted in an assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service photo)

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, faded blue jeans, white "Puma" shoes, a yellow baseball hat, and carrying a maroon gym bag.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.