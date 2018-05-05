

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian in his 60s is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Rexdale overnight and police say that a power outage in the area may have been a factor in the collision.

It happened at the intersection of Attwell Drive and Dixon Road, which is near Dixon Road and Highway 27.

Police say that the pedestrian sustained a head and chest injury. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead some time later.

The driver remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Though the cause of the collision is not immediately clear, police say that the power was out in the intersection following Friday afternoon’s wind storm.

They say that could have been a factor in the collision.

Dixon Road was initially closed from Carlingview Drive to Highway 27 but it reopened at around 6:30 a.m.