Male pedestrian seriously injured in downtown hit-and-run, suspect in custody

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital via emergency run after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village overnight.

It happened on Church Street near Wood Street at around 12:10 a.m.

Police say that the pedestrian was dragged underneath the vehicle for a short distance. The vehicle then slammed into a patio, causing significant damage.

Police say that the driver fled the scene following the collision but was apprehended a short time later.

Charges are currently pending, according to police.

The victim, meanwhile, remains in hospital. Police say that his injuries are life-threatening.

Church Street remains closed in both directions at Alexander Street as a full investigation is conducted at the scene. Police are also appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage from the area to come forward.