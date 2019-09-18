

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Wanless Drive and Queen Mary Drive for reports of a collision.

Peel police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

Wanless Drive is closed westbound from McLaughlin Road and eastbound from Queen Mary Drive for investigation.