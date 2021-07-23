TORONTO -- A man was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road after 9 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they located the victim, a man in his 60s, with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.