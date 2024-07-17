Male has serious injuries after daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood

A male was rushed to hospital after a daytime shooting in a Brampton neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 9:25 a.m. on Inder Heights Drive, which is in the vicinity of Mayfield and Kennedy roads.

The victim was initially transported in critical condition but police say that he has since stabilized and is now listed in non-life threatening condition.

Aerial footage from the scene shows a grey truck with multiple visible bullet holes parked outside a home.

There are also at least 20 evidence markers visible in the street in front of the home.

Police say that a suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

So far no suspect descriptions have been provided.

This is a breaking news story. More updates to follow.

