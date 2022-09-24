Male has critical injuries after Vaughan shooting
A male is in critical condition after a shooting in Vaughan early Saturday morning, York Regional Police say.
Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way, shortly before 4 a.m.
A male victim was located in a parking lot with life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital, police said.
A suspect vehicle is being described as a blue, older model Infiniti.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Springside Road between Melville Avenue and Jane Street as there is a heavy police presence at the scene.
Any witnesses or anyone with video surveillance are being asked to contact police at 905-830-0303, ext. 7441.
