TORONTO
Toronto

Male critically injured in northwest Toronto shooting

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Share

A male has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northwest Toronto on Sunday evening.

 

The incident happened near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

 

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 7:46 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

 

At the scene, officers found a male with injuries and performed life-saving measures.

 

Police said that the suspect(s) fled in a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

 

Investigators have not provided any suspect description or details about what may have motivated this shooting.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News