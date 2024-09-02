Male critically injured in northwest Toronto shooting

A male has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northwest Toronto on Sunday evening.

The incident happened near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 7:46 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a male with injuries and performed life-saving measures.

Police said that the suspect(s) fled in a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

Investigators have not provided any suspect description or details about what may have motivated this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.