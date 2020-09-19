TORONTO -- Police say one person is in custody on suspicion of impaired driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Etobicoke this morning.

The collision occurred near Stevenson Road and Kipling Avenue at around 6:15 a.m.

Police intially said the man who was struck would be transported to a trauma centre for treatment but he later died from his injuries.

According to investigators, one male is currently in custody on suspicion of impaired driving.

Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation.