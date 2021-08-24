Advertisement
Major closure on Highway 407 after two people injured in crash
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 7:03PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 24, 2021 7:03PM EDT
Emergency vehicles are seen after a crash on Highway 407 near Mavis Road. (Supplied)
TORONTO -- Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre and westbound lanes are closed after a serious crash on Highway 407.
The crash happened Tuesday evening on Highway 407 in the westbound lanes near Mavis Road.
Peel paramedics said two people have life-threatening injuries.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.
Westbound lanes are closed between Hurontario Street and Mavis Road and then reopening time is unknown.