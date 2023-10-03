Toronto

    • LIVE BLOG: Toronto Blue Jays battle Minnesota Twins in best-of-three series

    The Minnesota Twins take baseball batting practice at Target Field, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) The Minnesota Twins take baseball batting practice at Target Field, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

    The Toronto Blue Jays begin their wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday evening.

    Toronto clinched a playoff spot on Saturday with a record of 89-73.

    • WATCH LIVE: Press conferences ahead of Tuesday’s game will display in the player above

    The Jays will meet the Twins (87-75) at Target Field in Minneapolis for the best-of-three series.

    The two teams are both 3-3 after their six meetings during the regular season.

    Pablo Lopez will throw the first pitch for the Twins at 4:38 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman will throw for the Jays.

    CTV News Toronto will provide live updates ahead of and during Tuesday’s post-season matchup below:

    • 11:00 A.M. Blue Jays announce their wild-card roster.
    • 9:00 A.M. The City of Toronto raised the Blue Jays flag at city hall.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News