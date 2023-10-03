LIVE BLOG: Toronto Blue Jays battle Minnesota Twins in best-of-three series

The Toronto Blue Jays begin their wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday evening.

Toronto clinched a playoff spot on Saturday with a record of 89-73.

WATCH LIVE: Press conferences ahead of Tuesday’s game will display in the player above

The Jays will meet the Twins (87-75) at Target Field in Minneapolis for the best-of-three series.

The two teams are both 3-3 after their six meetings during the regular season.

Pablo Lopez will throw the first pitch for the Twins at 4:38 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman will throw for the Jays.

CTV News Toronto will provide live updates ahead of and during Tuesday’s post-season matchup below:

11:00 A.M. Blue Jays announce their wild-card roster.

OFFICIAL: Presenting our Wild Card Series roster! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/PA5lP1a7sQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 3, 2023

9:00 A.M. The City of Toronto raised the Blue Jays flag at city hall.