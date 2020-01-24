TORONTO -- The TTC says Line 1 will be closed between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations this weekend.

The TTC announced there will be no service between those stations on both Saturday and Sunday due to scheduled track maintenance.

The transit agency said that shuttle buses will operate, and customers requiring Wheel-Trans will be able to request the service from any TTC employee.

All stations will remain open for the sale of fares and connection to surface routes, but the TTC said that some entrances will be closed.

At York Mills Station, the Old York Mills Road entrance will be closed.

The TTC advises customers to use the other station entrances located in the York Mills Centre, Yonge Corporate Centre and at the corner of Yonge Street and Wilson Avenue.

At Lawrence Station, the automatic entrances at Bedford Park Avenue and at Ranleigh Avenue will be closed, but two other entrances located on the north side of the Yonge Street/Lawrence Avenue intersection will remain open.