Liberals declare victory in Mississauga-Lakeshore byelection

A federal election held in the Greater Toronto Area has seen the Liberals declare victory.

Former Ontario finance minister Charles Sousa delivered a victory speech while votes were still being counted.

Elections Canada data says Sousa took at least 51 per cent of the votes in Mississauga-Lakeshore.

Sousa told supporters he will be their voice in Ottawa and act pragmatically to find the solutions to the problems Canadians face.

Congratulations @SousaCharles – the newest member of our Liberal caucus, and the next Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Lakeshore.



Together, let’s keep Canada moving forward. pic.twitter.com/2g3gAgTj4D — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) December 13, 2022

