TORONTO -- Members of Toronto’s LGBTQ community are mourning the death of a 51-year-old woman, who was assaulted in the city’s Harbord Village over the weekend.

Those who knew Julie Berman said she is being remembered as “a proud trans woman and tireless advocate.”

Berman was found by officers inside a residence near Brunswick Avenue and Harbord Street around 2 p.m. on Sunday suffering from a serious head injury. Two other people were inside the home at the time, police said.

Berman was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died. Police said she is Toronto’s 72nd homicide victim of the year.

A staunch advocate trans rights, Berman often spoke out against transphobia and attended events at The 519, an organization that advocates for and provides services to the LGBTQ+ community.

“She was a personality,” Susan Gapka, a trans rights activist and member of The 519 education and training team, told CTV News Toronto on Friday. “She was always made up and dressed … she was beautiful in so many ways, externally and internally.”

Gapka said that she met Berman about 15 to 20 years ago, often getting together for short periods of time at events or memorials for members of the community.

“She is credited as speaking out against transphobia that she faced herself,” Gapka said. “That’s both ironic that (her death) also really highlights the violence trans women go through.”

“We are hoping that she is at peace now.”

Gapka said that she learned of Berman’s death after reading a news article and was shocked, fully expecting to see her popping into The 519 after the fact.

“At first we didn’t know it was her,” she said. “It took a while to confirm anything. We were at a loss of words for a few days. Even now it’s difficult, but perhaps telling the story of Julie and talking about her with respect and dignity is the least we can do for her.”

“(It’s a) significantly devastating loss to the entire trans community. To have your life taken from you in such a brutal and drastic way.”

Speaking with CP24 Friday afternoon, Olivia Nuamah, the executive director of Pride Toronto, said that she wouldn’t be surprised if there was a link between the fact that Berman was a trans woman and the fact that she was a victim of violence.

“For everybody who identifies as trans, they are ultimately martyrs in death when we want them to be heroes in life,” Nuamah said.

Nuamah described Berman as someone who “wasn’t quiet” and who had friends across the LBGTQ+ community.

“She was a friend to Pride Toronto but mostly a friend to the things Pride Toronto stood for, which she was really vocal about,” she said. “Julie was one of many in the trans community who not only stand up for trans communities generally but stand up for the whole of the LGBTQ community and that can’t be forgotten.”

Few details released on investigation

One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A suspect police have identified as 29-year-old Colin Harnack, of Toronto, has since been charged with second-degree murder.

The circumstances regarding Berman’s death are not known at this time.

The charge has not been tested in court.