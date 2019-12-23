Woman assaulted in Harbord Village identified as Toronto's 72nd homicide victim of the year
A Toronto police cruiser is seen outside of a home in the city's Harbord Village on Sunday. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A 51-year-old woman assaulted in Harbord Village this weekend has been identified as the city’s 72nd homicide victim of the year.
On Sunday afternoon, at around 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Harbord Street for a report of an assault that had taken place inside.
Police said two people were inside the home when they arrived on scene and a female victim was found suffering from serious injuries.
The victim, identified by police on Monday morning as Julie Berman, was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
A charge of second-degree murder has since been laid against 29-year-old Toronto resident Colin Harnack.