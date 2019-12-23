TORONTO -- A 51-year-old woman assaulted in Harbord Village this weekend has been identified as the city’s 72nd homicide victim of the year.

On Sunday afternoon, at around 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Harbord Street for a report of an assault that had taken place inside.

Police said two people were inside the home when they arrived on scene and a female victim was found suffering from serious injuries.

ASSAULT:

Harbord St + Brunswick Av

**2:42 pm**

- Officers have located a woman with serious injuries

- Taken to hospital via emergency run

- She has succumbed to her injuries in hospital

- Her death is being treated as suspicious

- 1 man in custody

- Investigating#GO2464487

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2019

The victim, identified by police on Monday morning as Julie Berman, was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A charge of second-degree murder has since been laid against 29-year-old Toronto resident Colin Harnack.