TORONTO -- A letter threatening to file eviction notices if rent is not paid on time was sent to residents living in a not-for-profit housing complex in Mississauga earlier this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter written by the Affordable Property Management, a company that provides property management services to residential buildings in Ontario, was sent to tenants living at the Shalimar International Housing Corporation Inc. complex on Wednesday.

The letter obtained by CTV News Toronto said that if rent is not received on the first day of the month, a N4 notice to "end a tenancy early for non-payment of rent" will be issued.

“We understand the situation of COVID-19, however we would like to inform you that your rent has to be paid on the first day of each month in complete amount,” the notice sent out Wednesday stated. “If you are facing any difficulties in paying your rent, you should contact the Region of Peel for any assistance that might be required.”

The N4 notice is described by the Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board as the “first step in evicting a tenant for non-payment of rent.” The board advises landlords that if they do not wish to evict a tenant but want to make an order for rent then another form is available.

After contacted by CTV News Toronto Friday, Affordable Property Management, which provides services to over 2,500 units of residential housing in Toronto, York Region, Peel Region and Durham Region, said that the notice was sent in error.

The spokesperson said that evictions will not be taking place and that the letter to residents should not have been “written the way it was.” Another letter was sent out Friday stating that no one would be evicted from the complex.

A tenant, who did not want to be identified, said he does not believe that the notice was sent by mistake, and said he's received aggressive notices before requesting rent payment.

He said he tried to contact the management office of the building but no one picked up his calls.

“A lot of people have not been working two to three weeks, and we’re all working on minimum wage and we’re all worried about how we are going to pay our rent even for this month,” he said. “Everyone has been feeling very anxious over the past few days.”

The tenant said he got the new notice Friday stating that no evictions will take place but it urged residents to make a payment.

Last week, the Ontario Government announced that it will temporarily stop issuing new eviction orders due to COVID-19 and will halt the enforcement of evictions scheduled for this week.

Several municipalities and health officials have urged landlords and building corporations to help tenants who are facing financial uncertainty due to the virus.

CTV News Toronto contacted Shalimar International Housing Corporation Inc., which is listed as a not-for-profit corporation, but has not yet received a response.

A spokesperson for The Region of Peel told CTV News Toronto that it has received confirmation from the non-profit housing provider that there will be no evictions at this time.

“The region has reached out to all non-profit housing providers on postponing evictions during the COVID situation as per provincial direction, ” the spokesperson said.