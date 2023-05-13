Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed

Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly thought he scored the game-tying goal late in the second period of Friday's Game 5 loss to the Florida Panthers but a video review resulted in a no-goal decision.

Fans at Scotiabank Arena watched a video replay of the puck crossing the line and were irate that Florida retained its 2-1 lead.

Some spectators threw debris on the ice after the decision was announced. Between the review and the ensuing cleanup, play was delayed for about 10 minutes.

The NHL's Situation Room issued an explanation of the decision a short time later.

READ MORE: Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games

“The referee deemed the play dead prior to the puck crossing the Florida line. The call was made in accordance to Rule 78.5 (xii), which states apparent goals shall be disallowed ”when the referee deems the play has been stopped, even if he had not physically had the opportunity to stop play by blowing his whistle.“

Rielly, who scored Toronto's first goal earlier in the period, drove toward the net and appeared to slide the puck under goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky's right pad with 2:49 left in the period.

The blueliner started celebrating and skated toward the bench to touch gloves with his teammates.

“It happened quickly and obviously they reviewed it, so it is what it is,” Rielly said.

Initial replays shown on the arena's video screens were inconclusive. Eventually, a clip was shown that clearly showed the puck was a couple of centimetres over the line.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) stands with teammates after scoring, what would be ruled a disallowed goal following a video review against the Florida Panthers during second period NHL second round Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Friday, May 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

'NO GOAL' was trending on Twitter after the decision.

“I thought it was in,” said Maple Leafs forward John Tavares. “I was heading to the net and I was right there. From my vantage point I thought it was in. Obviously they looked at it and had their reasoning that they explained.

“It just didn't go our way but I thought we stayed with it and obviously found the equalizer later.”

The Maple Leafs tied the game at 15:33 of the third period when William Nylander beat Bobrovsky.

But Nick Cousins scored the overtime winner to give Florida a 4-1 series victory and a berth in the Eastern Conference final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.