LCBO continues to investigate cybersecurity incident; site and mobile app still down
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says it is continuing to investigate a "cybersecurity incident" that has knocked out its website and mobile app since Tuesday.
The provincial Crown corporation says in a brief statement on Wednesday that its website and mobile app remain unavailable.
The LCBO says its shops are open to customers as they were unaffected.
The latest incident comes as Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children continues to recover from a December ransomware attack, with the hospital saying it had restored about 80 per cent of its priority systems as of last week.
A notorious ransomware group later apologized for that attack, claiming it was carried out by one of its partners.
Ontario's Cybersecurity Expert Panel concluded in a September report that the broader public-services sector needed more work to achieve "cyber maturity."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Here's what we know about a potential U.S. ban on gas stoves
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves, saying they cause health and respiratory problems. Here’s what we know so far about the research behind the consideration.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
Here's what you need to know about the Nexus application process update
Canadian and U.S. border agencies say they have a plan to reduce the backlog for the Nexus trusted-traveller program. Here's what you need to know.
B.C. prison escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the "grotesque" first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
Judge allows class action against Ford government on COVID-19 long-term care deaths
A proposed class action against the Ontario government alleging 'gross negligence' in preventing COVID-19 long-term care deaths and serious infection may be able to proceed to trial, pending a possible appeal from the province.
Gwen Stefani faces criticism over 'I'm Japanese' comment in Allure magazine interview
Music star Gwen Stefani has been called out for comments made about her affinity to Japan during an interview with Allure magazine, while promoting her beauty brand GXVE.
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
A Colorado low is moving toward Quebec, and it’s expected to intensify as it tracks east. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings from the Quebec-Ontario border toward Quebec City.
Quebec cross-country skier reaches the South Pole solo in record time
Quebec cross-country skier Caroline Côté has achieved her goal: she has broken the world record for reaching the South Pole unassisted in the fastest time.
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted man
A dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
Hikers discover body on Bruce Trail near Owen Sound, OPP confirms
Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.
'Skill is incredible for a guy his size'; Lighting excited about forward Justin Jackson
In Justin Jackson, the London Lightning think they may have signed the best Canadian player ever to suit up in the National Basketball League of Canada
Rally against tent removals held at Roos Island
Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island. It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove some tents that it determined were abandoned.
Flames tear through two-storey maintenance shop south of Elora
Around 30 firefighters from three departments responded to a fire at a maintenance shop south of Elora Wednesday morning.
Freezing rain warning issued for Waterloo region
Intermittent freezing rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning across Waterloo region and Wellington County, according to Environment Canada.
BREAKING | Kirkland Lake man identified as fatal Highway 11 crash victim
A 53-year-old Kirkland Lake man has been identified in the fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Highway 11.
Couple arrested after allegedly forgetting $11,000 worth of drugs in Ont. hotel room
A man and woman from Bracebridge, Ont. have been arrested after police say $11,000 worth of drugs were accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.
Downtown Sudbury mall closed after electrical fire at day spa
The Elm Place mall in downtown Sudbury, formerly known as the Rainbow Centre, is closed and remains without power after a fire Wednesday morning.
WINTER STORM WATCH | Here's when Ottawa could receive 15 to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summer
Wastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to fatal downtown stabbing, four charged with first degree murder
Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown earlier this week.
Photo shows arson suspect after two tractor trailers set on fire: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect after two tractor trailers were set on fire, causing $250,000 in damage.
Cryptocurrency and lottery scam defrauds LaSalle residents of nearly $1 million
LaSalle police are warning residents of a fraud trend which offers “amazing investment opportunities or lottery winnings,” police say they already investigated three such reports — which totalled a loss of about $1 million.
Driver fined for passing school bus as it picked up students
Police handed a motorist a pricey ticket for passing a school bus as it picked up students.
Motorist, vehicle owner charged after man drives to court with suspended licence
A motorist in Caledon and the vehicle's owner face charges after the driver got behind the wheel shortly after appearing in court for a suspended driving offence.
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was a killer
The jury in a murder trial was shown today a video recording of the first interview police conducted with William Sandeson, the former medical school student accused of fatally shooting another student during a drug deal in Halifax.
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
Calgary man charged in fatal shooting on Christmas Day
A 21-year-old Calgary man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Samuel Haile on Christmas Day.
Low-altitude manoeuvre led to fatal plane crash near Didsbury, Alta., TSB says
A manoeuvre that was conducted too close to the ground is to blame for the deaths of two people in a small plane crash last summer, a report has found.
First Nations, Manitoba and feds team up on rental project for First Nations students
An apartment complex slated to open next year in Winnipeg is to provide First Nations students who have moved off reserve an affordable place to live while they pursue a post-secondary education.
Edmonton flights affected more by fog than U.S. system outage: airport officials
Although some 6,000 U.S. flights were delayed Tuesday morning due to a computer outage, fog continued to have the larger impact at Edmonton International Airport for the second day in a row.
Man's death at rural Manitoba railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
370 restaurants taking reservations for Dine Out Vancouver's biggest festival to date
Frugal foodies can start preparing for the 21st annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival after the participating restaurants were revealed Wednesday.
'Brutal' assault under investigation in New Westminster, suspect vehicle sought
Police in New Westminster have released images and video of a vehicle that they hope will help identify a suspect in a "brutal assault."
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: police
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
