Law Society of Ontario cancels upcoming bar exams over potential test material leak

The Law Society of Ontario has cancelled licensing exams scheduled for the next two weeks because test materials may have been leaked ahead of time.

A Saturday news release says online barrister and solicitor examinations scheduled to be written from March 8 to 11 and March 22 to 25 have been cancelled, affecting approximately 1,100 candidates.

The law society says it has information indicating some people may have accessed exam content and evidence suggests "potential involvement of third parties" in the leak.

The law society says exams will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

A probe by external investigators into the matter will also review candidates who recently wrote exams.

The law society says it has informed some candidates who would have been eligible for licensure that they won't be eligible to be called to the bar while assessments of their exams are pending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2022.