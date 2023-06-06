'Law & Order' expands to Canada with Toronto adaptation
Toronto will be getting its own "Law & Order" adaptation.
In a news release issued Monday, Citytv, owned by Rogers Media, announced the new crime drama, dubbed "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
The show will consist of 10 one-hour episodes following “an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto,” with production set to begin this fall. The episodes will showcase “original Canadian stories written and produced by, and starring, Canadians,” it added.
“The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” Hayden Mindell, Senior Vice President, Television, Rogers Sports & Media, said in the release.
"Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" is being produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. and will be distributed by Universal Television. It is set to premiere in Spring 2024.
