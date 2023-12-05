TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'Late for the party': Driver, 18, clocked going nearly 200 km/h down GTA highway

    A photo uploaded to X by Ontario Provincial Police can be seen above. (OPP) A photo uploaded to X by Ontario Provincial Police can be seen above. (OPP)

    An 18-year-old driver allegedly caught going almost 200 km/h down a Toronto area highway attempted to explain their speed by telling cops they were “late for a party," according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    The driver was stopped on the Queen Elizabeth Way, near Stoney Creek, Ont., OPP said in a tweet Tuesday.

    Officers charged the teen with stunt driving, speeding, and careless driving. Their vehicle was impounded for 14 days and their licence was suspended for 30 days, police said.

