TORONTO
Toronto

    • Lane closures on Highway 407 in Markham after pedestrian struck

    An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP) An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP)
    Share

    Police say only one westbound lane is open on Highway 407 in Markham after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck Tuesday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police told CP24 it happened east of McCowan Road at 9:20 a.m.

    The pedestrian was hit by a transport truck at that time and later transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    All but one westbound lane is closed in the area as an investigation gets underway. The closures are expected to last several hours, police said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News