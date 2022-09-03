Kitchener man charged after two people injured in separate collisions in Toronto

A Kitchener man is facing several charges in connection with two collisions in Toronto on Saturday that left two men injured.

The first incident happened at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Yonge Street just before noon.

Police say the driver of a Jeep Patriot was travelling east when he struck a 26-year-old man on the west side of the intersection.

He subsequently hit another pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, on the east side of the intersection.

Police say the 65-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 26-year-old was not physically injured.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

Officers were shortly called to another collision in the area of Jarvis Street and Maitland Place. They arrived to locate a cyclist, a 25-year-old man, struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police allege that the driver involved in the downtown collision is the same one from the first collision.

They say the driver tried to flee the scene, but officers chased him. The pursuit ended in the area of Lower Jarvis Street and Queens Quay.

He allegedly resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Police have charged 31-year-old Bachu Matthew with the operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, flight while pursued by a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, disarming a peace officer and failing or refusing to comply with a breath demand.

He Is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).