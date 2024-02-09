King streetcar travel times have dropped dramatically since traffic agents were deployed, city says
Deploying traffic agents at major intersections along the King Street Transit Priority Corridor has "dramatically" improved streetcar travel times and the city plans to expand the program as it works to improve the busy streetcar route, Mayor Olivia Chow said Friday.
"This streetcar is one of the busiest routes in the city. Thousands of people spend hours every day on King Street sitting in traffic," Chow told reporters at the intersection of King Street and University Avenue.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Chow called it "infuriating" when a vehicle blocks an intersection, shutting down traffic.
The city started deploying traffic agents at major intersections along King Street during rush hour on weekdays to enforce the rules along the King Street Transit Priority Corridor in late November last year, following a couple of high-profile incidents where streetcar traffic was badly snarled.
"I am announcing today, the traffic agents on King Street make the traffic flow three times faster," Chow said.
In November and December, eastbound travel times for the King streetcar ranged anywhere from 45 to 65 minutes between Bathurst and Jarvis streets when traffic agents were not deployed. According to the city, the time for the same trip dropped to 17-21 minutes in January when traffic agents were deployed.
While travel times spiked toward the end of the year, trip times had been getting longer for months.
The TTC said in November that streetcar trips along the busy route became slower last year than they were prior to the implementation of the right-of-way in 2017.
While a streetcar trip between Bathurst and Jarvis streets took just 16 minutes in 2018, a year after the King Street pilot project started, the same trip took an average of 26 minutes last year – three minutes longer than before the pilot started.
The slowdown has been blamed on an increase in regular vehicles flouting the rules by driving through intersections along the corridor.
The city measured 110 violations per hour at the intersection of King and Yonge streets in peak afternoon traffic in the last few months of 2023, a 57 per cent increase over the previous year. Staff also noted significant increases in violations during the morning peak period at University, Yonge and Jarvis.
Chow said traffic agents stop vehicles from blocking intersections 96 per cent of the time when they are deployed, and also make sure that pedestrians and cyclists are following the rules.
"We will continue to place these wonderful traffic agents where they are needed most," Chow said.
The city currently has 27 traffic agents and is looking to add 13 more by March for a total of 40. Twelve of them are assigned to King Street.
The city did not list the total cost of the program Friday, but staff said traffic agents typically earn $45 per hour and work seven days a week.
"For me, transit is a high priority, so I’m willing to spend extra dollars to make sure the streetcars are moving and make sure there are no road blockers, that rules are being obeyed and the people are not so frustrated being stuck in traffic," Chow said.
In addition to continuing to deploy traffic agents, the city is also upgrading signals to give streetcars priority, and improving signage.
Platforms along the route are also getting an upgrade.
"By mid-2024, temporary TTC platforms will be installed at 20 locations along King Street. These platforms will increase safety and help transit riders enter and exit streetcars more easily," the city said in a release.
Barbara Gray, general manager of Transportation Services at the city, said that education and better signage for drivers will also be rolled out.
"In addition to the progress we’ve made in a short amount of time here with the traffic agents, we're also going to be making permanent changes to some of the traffic signals to better reinforce What drivers need to do on this corridor, because the rules are quite unique," Gray said.
Chow said she's expecting several reports coming to committee to make the traffic agent program permanent.
In addition, the city is still studying the possibility of adding red light camera enforcement along the route to help deter drivers.
Coun. Chris Moise moved a motion which was adopted by city council on Nov. 8 asking staff to study the feasibility of implementing automated traffic enforcement along the King Street Transit Priority Corridor. He said at the time that the priority streetcar route "was just not working."
Staff were asked to report back in the second quarter of this year with an update on streetcar performance over the past five years and possible improvements for the route.
"I look forward to receiving the report in the second quarter of this year and moving ahead to more consistent enforcement on King Street," Mosie said, standing alongside Chow Friday. "With the sheer volume of daily users, the King Street Priority Corridor deserves investment and attention. It needs to serve everyone to the highest standard of efficiency. The results we see today prove just how much of an impact can be made when we make a concerted effort and allocate resources accordingly.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Canadian arrested for allegedly opening plane door, deploying evacuation slide
A Canadian man has been arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai after he allegedly opened the door on a commercial plane and triggered the evacuation slide prior to takeoff.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Norad confirms two separate incidents of Russian aircraft flying near Alaska
Six Russian jets were spotted flying near U.S. airspace on two separate occasions this week, according to Norad.
Canada Post is aiming to raise the cost of stamps by seven cents
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Many Montreal schools are undecided on closing for the solar eclipse. Here's what parents should know
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal for the first time since 1932. The rare event, while spectacular, comes with a few risks.
-
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2016.
-
Stay off the ice! Coast Guard warning Quebecers to stay off St. Lawrence River
Quebecers are being reminded this weekend to stay off the ice on the St. Lawrence River. The Canadian Coast Guard and Quebec Security Ministry sent out the alert due to the mild winter and 'prolonged above normal temperatures which have delayed the consolidation of the fast ice.'
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end
A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.
-
Volkswagen battery plant helping to fast-track much needed transmission line, says mayor
The mayor of St. Thomas said the future Volkswagen battery plant is helping to fast-track much needed power transmission to the region.
-
New police storefront space inside Masonville mall creates opportunity to engage with London police
London Police Service (LPS) has opened a new community engagement centre inside of Masonville Place in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Remains in Guelph park identified, police lay murder charge
Human remains found in a Guelph have now been positively identified as belonging to a missing 62-year-old man. Police also say another man has been charged with his murder.
-
Road closed east of Kitchener after crash
Police have shut down roads in the area of Sawmill and Ebycrest after a crash in Woolwich Township, just outside Kitchener.
-
K-W breaks 99-year-old temperature record
The temperature in Kitchener smashed records Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Feds kicking in $5M for cobalt refinery construction in northern Ont.
The federal government announced Friday it is providing $5 million for the development of a cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ont.
-
Minivan thief speeding on Hwy. 17 loses control, rolls across both lanes
A suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after the driver of a stolen minivan crashed on Highway 17 Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after January shooting in Little Italy
Ottawa Police say a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an afternoon shooting in Little Italy last month has died.
-
Here's when gas prices will increase in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says after a 2-cent-a-litre price hike on Friday, gas prices will increase another 3 cents a litre on Saturday.
-
3 novice drivers among 5 caught for stunt driving in Ottawa on Friday
Five drivers, including one G1 and two G2 licenced drivers, were hit with stunt charges on Friday for going up to 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa roads Friday.
Windsor
-
E.C. Row Expressway closed between Walker and Central after crash
Windsor police say E.C. Row Expressway is closed in both directions between Walker and Central following a collision.
-
'We were embarrassed. We felt shame': Lakeshore family duped out of $170K in a romance scam
A Lakeshore family says they were duped out of $170,000 in a romance scam and they don’t want it to happen to anyone else.
-
Essex man facing explosive charges after suspicious person report
Essex County OPP officers responded to a report of a suspicious person that resulted in a man being charged with making or possessing explosives.
Barrie
-
One confirmed dead in Tottenham Road fire
One person was confirmed to have died in a fire Friday morning just south of the community of Tottenham.
-
Family of Olando Brown questions upcoming inquest into his death
For close to six years Olando Brown's family has demanded answers in his death June 22, 2018, while in custody, following an arrest in downtown Barrie that was recorded on video and sparked outrage with concerns of police brutality.
-
Barrie shop one of seven stores busted for selling illegal cannabis
A provincial task force busted nine illegal cannabis establishments, including a Bayfield Street business.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
-
Paq'tnkek man charged with second-degree murder: N.S. RCMP
A 27-year-old Paq’tnkek, N.S., man has been charged with second-degree murder following an autopsy.
Calgary
-
Calgary Chilean community fundraising to support victims of wildfires
Members of Calgary’s Chilean community are coming together to raise critical funds for the victims of a devastating wildfire that’s claimed the lives of more than 130 people in the country’s Valparaíso region and left hundreds more missing.
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home; suspects possibly headed to Calgary: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
How Calgary is recognizing Black History Month
Every February, cities and communities across Canada recognize Black History Month. One way Calgary is celebrating is through music, dance and spoken word.
Winnipeg
-
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
-
Poll worker nun triggered some residents at Manitoba Indigenous seniors' home: report
The hiring of a nun to run a mobile voting poll at an Indigenous seniors' centre during Manitoba's provincial election did not violate any laws, an investigation by the province's elections commissioner has determined.
-
Royal Winnipeg Ballet warning patrons about online ticket scam
People looking to attend the ballet in Winnipeg are being asked to buy tickets directly from the box office after the Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) had to foot a bill of around $10,000.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Surrey top list of most expensive mortgages compared to rent payments
A recent housing report showcases the price discrepancy between mortgage payments and rent in major British Columbia cities.
-
No charges for officers involved in tractor takedown on B.C. highway, IIO says
The office that investigates police incidents that result in death or serious injury in B.C. has determined there are no grounds to believe officers committed any offences during the caught-on-camera takedown of a tractor that had been driving on Highway 1 last year.
-
Man who 'poses risk to public safety' wanted Canada-wide, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is "violent and poses a risk to public safety."
Edmonton
-
Family doctors get $12M 'stabilization payment' from province, AMA says more funding needed soon
The Alberta Health ministry says $12 million has been given to the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) to help family doctors manage rising costs.
-
Silver Skate 2024 launches at new location
Edmonton's longest-running winter festival will look a little different this year.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate steady in January, Lethbridge rate jumps
Alberta's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged last month, though Lethbridge saw a noticeable spike.