One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail

One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.

The accused, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, must follow a number of conditions including but not limited to not contacting the others charged, not possessing any weapons or a cell phone, and staying within provincial borders.

She also is not permitted to use the internet, with the exception of online learning, or leave where she is residing except to attend school.

It is unclear which of the eight teenage girls was granted bail.

The other seven accused, whose identities are also protected, are set to appear in court again on Jan. 5, 2023, when their bail hearings will be scheduled, likely for early in February. A judge said Thursday some of the teens are still in the process of retaining a lawyer.

Toronto police have said three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds allegedly swarmed and stabbed a 59-year-old man in the downtown core in mid-December. He later died in hospital.

Police have said they believe the teens congregated after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

With files from The Canadian Press