Case of 8 teens charged in Toronto homeless man's death set to return to court
The case of eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man is set to return to a Toronto court today.
Police have said that three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds allegedly swarmed and stabbed a 59-year-old man in the city's downtown core in mid-December.
Today's court hearing is expected to set dates for bail hearings in the case.
The identities of the accused cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
During a brief court appearance last week, a lawyer for one of the girls requested Crown lawyers disclose a video of the alleged attack posted on the popular online video platform TikTok.
Police have said they believe the teens congregated after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario gamblers affected by recent BetMGM data breach
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
'A disaster': U.S. Speaker fight exposes Republican leadership vacuum
With House Republicans riven by infighting, unable to coalesce around a pick for speaker, former President Donald Trump had an emphatic message for the new GOP majority.
As parents celebrate lower child-care fees, will provinces keep up with demand?
Parents are seeing their child-care fees reduced by 50 per cent, on average, as part of the federal government's early learning and childcare agreements with provinces and territories, but some in the child-care industry are ringing alarm bells over concern there won't be enough spaces to meet demand.
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope
With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.
Rule requiring negative COVID test for passengers arriving from China takes effect
Airline passengers leaving China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test when they enter Canada starting today.
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood
The use of a spit hood before the death of 21-year-old man illegally detained inside a Montreal jail, and the fact that he should have been released the day before, have sparked calls for a public inquiry.
Man charged after breaking into Goderich, Ont. church
OPP in Huron County have charged a man with multiple offences after he allegedly broke into a church he had been previously banned from entering and crawled through empty ceiling space before falling through it.
Eviction from London, Ont. long-term care home exposes flaws in system
It’s a case that some say exposes flaws in the province’s long-term care system. Advocates are speaking out after their friend, a vulnerable woman, was evicted from Glendale Crossing long-term care home in London because she hadn’t slept in her room for three months, as she had been in hospital.
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
Man cuts employee’s clothing during a Kitchener business robbery
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual after a robbery at a Kitchener business.
Charges laid after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Kitchener
The driver of a motor vehicle has been charged after striking a pedestrian in Kitchener Tuesday evening.
Arrests made following December pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Two youth located in Toronto were arrested and transported to Kitchener in connection to a Dec. 9 pharmacy robbery.
School buses cancelled in Sudbury area
After receiving a fresh blanket of new snow overnight, school buses in Sudbury, Espanola and Massey are cancelled for students Thursday.
Expert and fire officials warn of unsafe ice in North Bay-area
North Bay fire officials along with a local angler are encouraging excited fishermen to delay putting their shacks on the lakes, citing unsafe ice.
-
Partial LRT service resumes after freezing rain outage
Partial service has resumed on Ottawa's LRT line after an outage due to the freezing rain overnight.
Freezing rain warning remains in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada’s freezing rain warning remains in effect for Ottawa Thursday morning.
Day one of the vacant unit tax declaration leaves residents confused, angry and some offline
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
Arson charge following Wallaceburg house fire
One person has been charged after a house fire in Wallaceburg. Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to the scene on Wall Street on New Year’s Day.
Snow returns to the Windsor-Essex forecast
Flurries return to the forecast in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. As the temperature hovers close to the freezing mark, there is a chance for rain or snow on Thursday.
Legal action against city of Windsor continues despite the rehiring of unvaccinated workers
The City of Windsor is rehiring most of the 84 employees who did not comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and were terminated, but the lawsuit against the city continues.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain expected to make for messy road conditions across Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that the rain and drizzle Wednesday could turn to freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas.
South Simcoe police mourn death of fellow OPP officer in ambush attack
Just months after the deaths of two of their own, South Simcoe police officers returned to the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont. to join thousands of first responders paying their final respects to OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala Wednesday.
OPP constable remembered as 'humble, generous, funny, and competent' at Barrie funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
Hockey fans say world juniors are a success despite recent scandals
Capping off a year that saw Hockey Canada mired in scandal over its handling of sexual assault allegations, the world junior hockey championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., opened last month under a cloud.
Halifax Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Spryfield
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Spryfield area.
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital
The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police on scene of 'disturbance' in downtown area
The Winnipeg Police Service is on scene of a disturbance in the downtown area on Thursday morning.
Violent arrest outside B.C. concert prompted by public urination investigation, lawyer alleges
A public urination investigation outside of a rock concert resulted in the violent, caught-on-camera arrest of a B.C. man who is now suing the police, according to his lawyer.
Turpel-Lafond case prompts renewed calls to address 'pretendianism' at Canada's universities
Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond, who was the province's first children's watchdog, is no longer a professor at the University of British Columbia, months after a CBC report raised questions about her claimed Indigenous background.
E-Comm 911 releases list of Top 10 nuisance calls of 2022
A desire to report somebody for not cleaning up after their dog does not constitute an emergency, according to 911 call-takers. Neither does a person cutting to the front of the line at a car wash.
Alberta premier, environment minister challenge yet to be tabled federal 'just transition bill'
Alberta's premier and environment minister are taking aim at the federal government's intention to create a 'just transition bill' to help any displaced energy workers find new jobs in a net-zero future.
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
