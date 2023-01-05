Case of 8 teens charged in Toronto homeless man's death set to return to court

Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal

Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.

Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation

Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope

With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.

