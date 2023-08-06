Justice Fund's Yonis Hassan & Noah "40" Shebib on making Toronto safer for youth
A Toronto-based non-profit with connections to Drake's record label is partnering with several major city organizations -- including the local school board and public transit operator -- to address youth safety issues.
The Justice Fund, which provides opportunities in the arts for young people experiencing poverty, announced partnerships on Friday with the Toronto Transit Commission, NBA Foundation, and the Toronto District School Board on initiatives such as promoting public art and safety on transit.
Justice Fund co-founders Yonis Hassan and Noah "40" Shebib say their goal is to address root causes of poverty and violence, which have recently been top of mind in the city.
"The spike of violence that we've seen over the last little while is the byproduct of lack of investments in our communities and a byproduct of a mental health crisis," Hassan said in an interview at a summit promoting the new partnerships.
When youth are given the opportunity to thrive in the creative arts, under-resourced communities become less violent and it breaks the cycle of youth turning to crime, he added.
"Youths want access, they want affordability," he said. "We're going to lose the essence of our city if we're not able to adequately invest."
Among the partnerships announced is a $4-million Creative Pathways to Employment Program with the NBA Foundation and the province of Ontario to provide training to youth who identify as Black, Indigenous, a person of colour or a member of the LGBTQ community and give them access to jobs in the creative industry.
There is also a $5-million initiative with the record label OVO Sound to support community events, as well as a collaboration with the TTC that will include streetcar wrapping promoting the "Culture Drives Social Change" campaign.
As well, one dollar from each ticket sold to Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour will be donated to the Justice Fund where it will go towards supporting the organization's initiatives, the group said.
"Drake does community work for this city, he just likes to not have anybody know what he's done and where his money goes to because it's not about that," said Shebib, who has worked with the global superstar on songs such as 2018's "God's Plan" and albums like "Honestly Nevermind" released in 2022.
Shebib founded the 40 Foundation in 2019 to help youth affected by violence and also launched an initiative with the Justice Fund to allow youth to engage in music and STEM programs.
"I feel that the youth is where you start when it comes to giving opportunities," he said. "If they're given that opportunity in music, then they'll be able to see their potential in the creative arts."
He hopes the Justice Fund partnerships can serve as examples to other cities in the Greater Toronto Area.
"It can get the ball rolling elsewhere and we can see similar efforts being done outside of Toronto."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.
-- Christian Collington is a Toronto-based freelance writer.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto revokes park permit for Eritrean festival after violent protest
The City of Toronto has revoked the park permit for a weekend Eritrean festival after a protest turned violent, leaving nine people with physical injuries.
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
Carbon tax ineffective in curbing fuel emissions, majority of Canadians say
Two-thirds of Canadians say now is a poor time to increase the price on carbon, with a majority saying they believe raising prices on gas is an ineffective approach for curbing fuel emissions.
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Montreal
-
Montreal's local news outlets blocked by Meta in Bill C-18 fallout
As social media giant Meta pulls Canadian news content from its platforms, the nation's newsrooms, both big and small, are feeling the burn.
-
Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight
An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure. Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Montreal girl still recovering from dog bite, mother asking the city to change its bylaws
A young girl in Montreal’s Lasalle borough is still recovering from a late-may dog bite on her face, requiring 20 stiches. Seven-year-old Athena Lafferty-Costley was playing in her neighbour’s yard with other kids when it happened, back on May 21. Her mother, Megan, says she hasn’t stepped foot in her backyard since.
London
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
'Pretty scary': Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
-
Cloudy conditions expected to wrap up weekend
Sunday will see increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 24 degrees.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
'Pretty scary,' Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
A suspect was arrested in Brussels, Ont. after a lengthy standoff with police.
-
CanIron blacksmith conference wraps up in Fergus
Heating, spreading and tapering were just a few of the skills taught at CanIron, the Canadian National Blacksmith Conference held in Fergus.
Northern Ontario
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Toronto revokes park permit for Eritrean festival after violent protest
The City of Toronto has revoked the park permit for a weekend Eritrean festival after a protest turned violent, leaving nine people with physical injuries.
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Ottawa
-
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenceman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks that also includes the Montreal Canadiens.
-
OPP looking for info after report man tried to drag girl away from Napanee fair
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for more information and a person of interest in case in Napanee, Ont., in which a man reportedly grabbed a young girl by the arm and started to lead her away before she pulled free.
-
14 things to do in Ottawa for free in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 things you can do for free in Ottawa during the month of August.
Windsor
-
Collision on 401 on/off ramp causing delays
Essex County OPP has reported a serious collision on Highway 401 at Highway 77.
-
A dumpster and vehicle fire forced the closure of Tecumseh Road East Saturday
Around 5:40 on Saturday night, Windsor Fire was called to the 900 block of Tecumseh Road East for a working fire
-
Hiring begins at NextStar, more flights out of Windsor, and stolen vehicles recovered: Top Windsor stories from the past week
Remains found near the Ambassador Bridge, homes selling below the listed price, and more jobs coming to the area. Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
Barrie
-
Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
-
Vehicle crashes into storefront in Bracebridge
Police in Bracebridge are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon.
-
South Simcoe Police investigating shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are appealing to the public for information after reports of a shooting in Bradford Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Long weekend off to a stormy, soggy start in Nova Scotia
The long weekend kicked off with a stormy and soggy start in Nova Scotia, as a line of heavy storms swept through the province.
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Building permits climb over $100M in Moncton
Building permits in the City of Moncton have climbed over $100 million this year to date with the Greater Moncton Home Builders Association also seeing a busy season.
Calgary
-
Spruce Meadows goes to the dogs with help from Alberta Kennel Club
Spruce Meadows isn't just for horses this weekend. Instead, the whole place has gone to the dogs.
-
RCMP say Alberta teen dead after Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in B.C. interior
Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton.
-
Fire restrictions in effect in some counties outside Calgary
You can still have a bonfire in Calgary over the long weekend, but dry conditions have limited options elsewhere in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple fire crews respond to 'significant fire' at Logan Avenue warehouse
Multiple fire crews were called to a massive lumberyard warehouse fire that prompted evacuations and a smoke warning in Winnipeg's Dufferin industrial area early Sunday morning.
-
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
-
'Very fast times': Athletes race up Winnipeg skyscraper at World Police and Fire Games
Hundreds of athletes raced the top of Winnipeg's newest skyscraper Saturday as the World Police and Fire Games come to a close this weekend.
Vancouver
-
VPD action 'commendable' when responding to Granville Street stabbings, IIO says
A report from B.C.'s police watchdog sheds more light on what unfolded inside a Granville Street rooming house last summer, describing an alleged arson and multiple assaults that occurred before a man was shot by police
-
Good Samaritan rescues malnourished dog from B.C. woods
A nine-year-old dog is on the road to recovery after emerging from the woods alone and starving, according to the BC SPCA.
-
B.C. high school football community rallies around top quarterback who broke his neck jumping in lake
A 16-year-old football star was visiting family in Kelowna on Wednesday when he was seriously injured in a freak accident. Now his teammates are standing by his side while he recovers.
Edmonton
-
RCMP say Alberta teen dead after Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in B.C. interior
Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton.
-
'Adult field trip': Program teaches young people about reconciliation, climate change
Cole Flanagan says he can't stop talking about his experience in the Canadian Rockies earlier this summer — and it wasn't just about having mountain adventures.
-
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'