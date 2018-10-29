

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





The suspect accused in the fatal stabbing of a young woman in the city’s underground PATH system has been found fit to stand trial by a jury.

It was back in 2015 that 28-year-old Rosemarie Junor was fatally stabbed at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the PATH system.

The suspect in the case was taken into custody at the scene and has been undergoing mental health treatment since her arrest.

Rohinie Bisesar appeared in court on Monday morning for a fitness hearing, which finally determined she is able to stand trial.

Bisesar was deemed by a jury to be unfit to stand trial back in December 2017.

After undergoing mental health treatment, The Ontario Review Board – a special panel of medical and legal experts – said in July that she is now fit to stand trial.

Bisesar will be tried by a judge alone beginning on Friday.