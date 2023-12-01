'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes zoo east of Toronto

A kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped during an overnight stay at a zoo east of Toronto Friday morning.

The marsupial first garnered widespread attention when a community-run pet group, Team Chelsea, shared a video of it hopping alongside Winchester Road in Oshawa, Ont. just after 7:45 a.m.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the kangaroo spotting was reported to them at approximately 7:40 a.m.

Responding officers were unable to locate the animal and cleared the scene, they said.

On Friday afternoon, the kangaroo was found at a secondary location on Winchester Road. An Oshawa Zoo employee at the scene explained that the kangaroo was in the process of being transferred by handlers when it “jumped over their heads" and out of the truck it was being relocated in.

“This is not our kangaroo,” Cameron Preyde with the Oshawa Zoo told CP24 Friday. “We were just supposed to be a stopover, like a hotel room, on its way to Quebec.”

Cameron Preyde, employee at The Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm, speaks to CP24 Friday afternoon after a kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped from the Ontario facility. (CP24)

Preyde said Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources has been notified and that they are waiting for staff to come tranquilize the animal.

“Because I’m just a dude with a net and it’s a little faster than [me],” he continued.

Preyde, who has worked at the Oshawa Zoo for approximately three decades, said he’s never experienced anything like this before.

“Normally we've got very good control over the animals,” he said. “This is just a one-off incident that really sucks.”

He said he did not know where the kangaroo was being moved from or what zoo it was headed to in Quebec.

The Oshawa Zoo has been working with Team Chelsea to recollect the animal. If spotted, residents are being urged not to approach the kangaroo but instead to call Team Chelsea at 905-666-4676.

According to the group, at least 30 sightings have been reported since sharing the video.