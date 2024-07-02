TORONTO
Toronto

    • Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus

    An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown campus.

    The ruling gives the protesters just over 24 hours to remove their tents.

    "This decision will restore King’s College Circle for the use of all members of the U of T community. We trust that those in the encampment will abide by the court order and vacate the encampment before the court-imposed deadline," the university said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "Anyone who chooses to remain in the encampment after that deadline will be subject to consequences under university policy and the law."

    Police will be allowed to use force to clear the encampment if necessary after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

    The protesters are expected to hold a news conference to respond to the decision this evening.

    The encampment was set up more than a month ago on a section of the campus known as King's College Circle. The protesters have refused to leave until their demands are met.

    More details to come…

