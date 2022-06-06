Judge expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard today

An Ontario judge is expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard this morning, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.

In a Sunday evening verdict, Hoggard was also found not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.

The 37-year-old musician had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm -- one related to each complainant -- and one count of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

During trial, prosecutors alleged Hoggard violently and repeatedly raped the two complainants in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also alleged he groped the teen after a Hedley concert in April 2016, when she was 15.

The defence argued that the groping never happened, and that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the complainants.

After the verdict was delivered Sunday, prosecutors asked the court to revoke Hoggard's bail, but the judge said she would instead tighten his bail conditions after hearing submissions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022.