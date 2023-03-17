Judge dismisses Dellen Millard's appeal in father's murder

A three-judge panel dismissed triple murderer Dellen Millard's appeal in his father's death within 15 minutes of the conclusion of his arguments Friday morning.

Millard was found guilty of murdering his father in September 2019.

He is also appealing his first-degree murder convictions and sentences in the deaths of Hamilton's Tim Bosma and Toronto's Laura Babcock.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.