

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





Masahiro Tanaka pitched six stellar innings and Tyler Wade hit a two-run double as the New York Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 4-2 on Friday, handing Toronto back-to-back losses to start the season.

Tanaka (1-0) struck out eight, including four in a row over the third and fourth innings, and allowed one run on three hits. The right-hander threw 79 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Brandon Drury drove in a pair for the Yankees (2-0) and Didi Gregorius was 2 for 3 with a triple, double and a walk.

Randal Grichuk went deep off Tanaka for his first hit as a Blue Jay and Yangervis Solarte drove in a run with a double off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.

Aaron Sanchez (0-2) shouldered the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Sanchez kept the Yankees power duo of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in check over their first three at-bats. Judge, the AL rookie of the year last season, grounded into two double plays and flied out while Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP, had two ground outs and a strikeout.

Stanton homered twice in his Yankees debut Thursday.

Drury hit a two-out double to right field in the second inning to score Gary Sanchez for a 1-0 New York lead.

But Grichuk replied in the bottom of the inning, sending the first pitch he saw into the centre-field seats to tie the game. It was Grichuk's second home run at Rogers Centre -- he hit his first career homer here off Mark Buehrle in 2014 with St. Louis.

Drury gave New York a 2-1 lead, driving in Gregorius with a single in the fourth inning, and Wade ended Sanchez's night in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double to make it 4-1. Sanchez had walked two batters in the inning.

Solarte, starting at third base in place of all-star Josh Donaldson, made an impressive defensive play in his Blue Jays debut. The 30-year-old fired a grounder to catcher Russell Martin in the second inning, cutting down Gregorius at the plate and preventing a run. Solarte also started a double play in the fifth on a ground ball from Judge, erasing a lead-off walk to Brett Gardner.

General manager Ross Atkins said before the game that Donaldson would DH until his "dead arm phase" subsides. The all-star third baseman was affected by weak throws across the diamond in the season opener Thursday.

Donaldson was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts Friday.

NOTES: Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will have surgery to remove bone spurs in both his heels on Monday. ... Right-hander Marcus Stroman was presented with his Gold Glove Award before the game. ... Members of Canada's women's hockey team, who won silver at the Pyeongchang Olympics last month, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. ... Attendance was 33,716.