Ivey hits buzzer-beating jumper to give Pistons 102-100 win over Raptors
DETROIT — Jaden Ivey hit a jumper as time expired to give the Detroit Pistons a 102-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
The Raptors took a 98-96 lead on RJ Barrett's 3-pointer with 1:47 left, but Ivey's driving layup tied it with 1:07 to go.
After both teams missed, Isaiah Stewart got free for a go-ahead dunk, but Scottie Barnes hit a layup in traffic to make it 100-100 with 22.3 seconds to play.
The Pistons called a timeout to set up the play. Ivey ran the clock down before driving past Ochai Agbaji for an off-balance jumper from the right baseline.
Ivey finished with 25 points as the Pistons broke a three-game losing streak.
Barnes led the Raptors with 31 points and Barrett added 17.
Takeaways
Raptors: Barnes scored 20 points in the first half on 8-for-16 shooting including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers. The other four Raptors starters combined for eight points on 2-for-15 shooting, including 0 for 5 on 3-pointers. Toronto managed a 48-48 tie at halftime thanks to 20 points from the bench.
Pistons: Cade Cunningham (hip) missed his second straight game, but Ausur Thompson returned after missing eight months with blood-clotting issues. Thompson, who last played on March 9, received a loud ovation from the crowd when he checked in late in the first quarter.
Key moment
The Pistons led 26-11 with four minutes left in the first quarter, but the Raptors went on a 29-9 run over the next 10 minutes to take a 40-35 lead midway through the second.
Key stat
Toronto dominated the rebounding battle, especially in the second half. They finished with 23 offensive rebounds to Detroit's six. In the second half, they rebounded 53% of their own missed shots and 71% of Detroit's misses.
Up next
Both teams return to action on Wednesday night. The Pistons are in Memphis while the Raptors visit New Orleans.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Follow live: Serial killer Paul Bernardo denied parole for a third time
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Follow live: Serial killer Paul Bernardo denied parole for a third time
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada.
Biden says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire will take effect Wednesday morning
A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah will take effect on Wednesday after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
Loonie tanks after Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since May 2020 after Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods shipped to the United States once he takes office in January.
As Trump vows major tariff hike, a look at what the U.S. imports from Canada
Some Canadian products could face huge tariffs on the first day of Donald Trump's administration in January. Here’s a quick look at what the U.S. imports from Canada.
Canadian government suspends contracts with Boissonnault's former company
The medical supply company co-founded by Liberal MP and former minister Randy Boissonnault has been suspended from bidding on or entering into contracts with the Government of Canada.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Police chief says 'extreme left group' behind Montreal protest violence; Legault calls for more arrests
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is putting pressure on the Montreal police to arrest everyone involved in an anti-NATO protest that turned violent last week.
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
DEVELOPING Trudeau confirms premiers meeting, Poilievre calls Trump tariff threat 'unjustified'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be convening a meeting of all of Canada's premiers 'this week' to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's intent to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren't addressed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
-
Police chief says 'extreme left group' behind Montreal protest violence; Legault calls for more arrests
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is putting pressure on the Montreal police to arrest everyone involved in an anti-NATO protest that turned violent last week.
-
Wife likely died before children's deaths, pathologist testifies at Brossard triple murder trial
The accused in the Brossard triple homicide trial was back in court on Tuesday where a pathologist was questioned about the 2022 killings.
Ottawa
-
'It's insulting:' Ontario premier slams Trump on Canadian tariff threat
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reacting to a threat from incoming U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, calling the proposal ‘insulting’ and emphasizing the need for leaders to work together on a response.
-
More winter weather expected this week in Ottawa
A freezing rain warning in Ottawa has been lifted after a low-pressure system moved through eastern Ontario on Tuesday. Environment Canada says freezing rain will transition to rain as temperatures rise above 0 C this morning.
-
Land near Dow's Lake being cleared in advance of new Civic Campus construction
This is another step in the plan to construct a cutting-edge replacement for the aging Civic Campus, which just celebrated its 100th anniversary.
Northern Ontario
-
Committee OKs rezoning for former Sudbury hospital site
Greater Sudbury's planning committee approved rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury at its meeting Monday.
-
Suspect in attempted murder in Cobalt, Ont., makes court appearance
The 18-year-old suspect charged in a disturbing attack on his ex-girlfriend was in court Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury resident scammed out of $20K, suspect from southern Ont. charged
A 21-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with several offences after a victim from Greater Sudbury was tricked into giving him $20,000.
Kitchener
-
24 arrests as part of Hamilton, Ont. street gang investigation, with ties to Toronto, Waterloo and Brantford
Police in Hamilton, Ont. have arrested 24 people as part of a street gang investigation with connections to Toronto, Halton, Waterloo and Brantford.
-
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families plead he be kept behind bars
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada.
-
More than 2,300 people homeless in Waterloo Region, point-in-time report finds
A new report is taking a closer look at the homelessness crisis in the Region of Waterloo.
London
-
Police look to identify 3 suspects in shooting investigation, arrest 4th suspect
London police are asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a break, enter and shooting investigation.
-
Goderich woman’s 'passion' for Christmas on display for all to enjoy
Ida Mcaulay loves Christmas. She loves it so much she has spent the past several weeks putting together a Christmas display that would make Santa Claus himself blush.
-
Sending parents home with their healthy infants sooner, LHSC establishes permanent early discharge program
The Early Discharge Program allows parents and newborns to be discharged, and have a midwife follow up with them at home to complete screening and assessments as opposed to having those take place in the hospital.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted for pharmacy break-in
Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a break-in at a pharmacy on Tecumseh Road East.
-
Lakeshore man facing more sex assault charges after second alleged victim comes forward
Essex County OPP say a Lakeshore man is facing more sexual assault charges after a second alleged victim has come forward.
-
Amicable end proposed for former Grace Hospital site
The Corporation of the City of Windsor and Fairmount Properties LLC issued a joint statement about the former Grace Hospital site near downtown Windsor.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured in collision with dump truck
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision between a dump truck and a minivan in Clearview Township.
-
Multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck sends 3 to hospital
Three people were hospitalized after police say a dump truck struck four vehicles in Newmarket on Monday afternoon.
-
Midland murder trial enters final week with accused claiming self-defence
The trial of a Midland man accused of murder in the fatal stabbing of his tenant three years ago is in its final week as the Crown and defence prepare to make their closing arguments to the jury.
Winnipeg
-
'It would mean a recession': Premier Kinew speaks on Trump's tariff threat
Tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the United States would mean a recession in Manitoba. That is how Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew feels about comments from president-elect Donald Trump Monday.
-
Steinbach man charged with child luring: RCMP
A 20-year-old man from Steinbach has been charged with child luring, and RCMP have released one of his social media handles to help identify more victims.
-
Advocates calling for action to help lower child poverty rates in Manitoba
Recent data on child poverty in Canada showed Manitoba led the way with the highest child poverty rate, and now advocates are calling for action to lower the number.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians head to the polls to vote in snap election; results delayed by an hour
Nova Scotians are casting their votes Tuesday in a snap provincial election, but they won't learn the outcome until after 9 p.m., due to a delayed opening at a polling station.
-
N.S. man charged with attempted murder after assault left victim with significant injuries
A 30-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged assault in Denmark, N.S., on Monday.
-
N.S. lobster buyer calls for heightened policing after shot fired into Meteghan home
A lobster buyer in Meteghan, N.S., is looking for increased policing and a community-wide push aimed at organized crime after a bullet was fired into his home on Saturday night.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Trump's border concerns are valid as tariffs loom
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Donald Trump’s concerns about the border are valid, as the president-elect threatens sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.
-
From Rogers Place to Winspear Centre, here's how accessible Edmonton concert venues are
For most people buying a concert ticket, questions like “How am I going to get into a venue?” or “Where will I go to the bathroom?” aren’t top of mind, but for people with disabilities, these issues can make or break a night out.
-
Stuff-a-Bus Week begins in Edmonton
Edmonton Transit Service's stuff-a-bus campaign gets rolling Wednesday.
Calgary
-
TSB orders more training following incident involving plane in Calgary
The Transportation Safety Board says an incident that involved a Westjet plane hitting the runway in Calgary earlier this year was connected to an issue with pilot training on a particular model of aircraft.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Trump's border concerns are valid as tariffs loom
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Donald Trump’s concerns about the border are valid, as the president-elect threatens sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 Alberta to announce actions against Ottawa's proposed emissions cap
The Alberta government is hitting back at the proposed federal emissions cap Tuesday afternoon.
Regina
-
Defence-called expert says Regina chiropractor accused of sexual assault followed industry standards
An expert called by Ruben Manz’s defence counsel testified the Regina-based chiropractor, who is facing several sexual assault charges, followed the industry standard of care when treating the complainants.
-
Alpacas and bison featured at second day of Agribition in Regina
There is no shortage of livestock at the Canadian Western Agribition. While many people associate the event with cows and horses, Tuesday featured some less common animals: alpacas and bison.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Here are the winners of the 2024 ExploreSask photo contest
The winners of Tourism Saskatchewan's annual ExploreSask photo contest have been revealed.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead
A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead early on Tuesday.
-
City budget adjusted to include 5.84% property tax bump
The City of Saskatoon's planned property tax increase in its proposed budget has been marginally bumped up to 5.84 per cent.
-
Saskatoon businesses prepare for possible holiday impact amid Canada Post strike
As Canada Post workers mark their second week on the picket line, some Saskatoon businesses say they’ve had to adapt to disruptions in postal services during their busiest time of year.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, source of infection still unknown
The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
-
B.C. RCMP officer won't stand trial for on-duty shooting
A B.C. RCMP officer who was charged in an on-duty shooting nearly four years ago will not stand trial, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
-
B.C. premier says Canada will negotiate from 'position of strength' on US tariff
British Columbia Premier David Eby said Canada had to approach Donald Trump's plan to impose a 25 per cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods from a position of strength, as business, trade and community organizations called for quick action on the trade threat.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier says Canada will negotiate from 'position of strength' on US tariff
British Columbia Premier David Eby said Canada had to approach Donald Trump's plan to impose a 25 per cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods from a position of strength, as business, trade and community organizations called for quick action on the trade threat.
-
B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, source of infection still unknown
The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
-
B.C. RCMP officer won't stand trial for on-duty shooting
A B.C. RCMP officer who was charged in an on-duty shooting nearly four years ago will not stand trial, prosecutors announced Tuesday.