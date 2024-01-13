Italian stars join other Toronto FC players for medicals to kick off training camp
Toronto FC players, including Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, reported for medicals Saturday to kick off their pre-season.
A club spokeswoman said all players were on hand, including newly acquired Honduran midfielder Deybi Flores. The session was closed to the media.
While Insigne and Bernardeschi have both linked to Italian clubs in recent reports, TFC officials have repeatedly said they were expected back for training camp.
Insigne, with a salary listed at US$15.4 million last season by the MLS Players Association, was second in MLS pay only to Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (US$20.5 million). Bernardeschi ranked fifth at US$6.3 million.
Toronto is scheduled to head south for Florida next Tuesday in search of warm weather.
The MLS club, in is first pre-season under former Canada coach John Herdman, says it will train in Palm Beach through Feb. 2. The second stage of training camp will run Feb. 8 to 17 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
TFC, which finished last in the league at 4-20-10 last year, opens the regular season on Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati. Its home opener is March 9 against Charlotte FC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024
