TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police release video of suspects wanted in armed robbery at North York jewelry store

    Share

    Toronto police have released a video of suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in North York earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

    The incident happened on the afternoon of May 16 at CF Fairview Mall, located at Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

    According to police, five suspects travelled to the mall in a vehicle, and four went inside the building.

    In the video shared on Friday, an employee of a jewelry store opens the door for a man, who police said is one of the suspects.

    The man walks into the store, stops by the door, and bends over before quickly standing up and holding the door open for second suspect, who is wearing a black cap and a blue mask.

    The employee tries to stop the second suspect from entering by pushing him out but the suspect is able to gain entry to the store. According to police, the employee was assaulted during the brief struggle.

    The second suspect is seen in the video holding a firearm and police said at one point, he brandished the weapon.

    Police said the second suspect took a quantity of jewelry before fleeing the store. The value of the stolen jewelry is unknown.

    The video jumps to the two suspects running away from the store.

    On Friday, police released descriptions of the two suspects seen in the video. One is described as having a medium build and short brown hair and was wearing a black button-up shirt, beige pants and black shoes.

    The second one is believed to have a thin build and a tattoo on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, ripped black jeans, black shoes, and a black baseball hat.

    Police said they do not have information about the three other suspects.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News